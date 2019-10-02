The annual Skaalen Craft Fair is back to raise money for its residents.
From 9 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, more than 20 local crafters plan to sell jewelry, fiber arts, photography, watercolor paintings, mosaics, wood carvings, fused glass and homemade soaps. The annual event is held at the Skaalen Chapel, 400 N. Morris St.
Every vendor donates between $10 to $50 to be at the craft fair. That money is given to the Skaalen residents council, a group made up of 4-6 residents who advocate and promote community based activities like the free outdoor summer concert series, baking and crafting.
Between the craft fair and the annual Resident Fall Festival, which is on Oct. 15, the events raises roughly $3,000, said leisure and support services employee Pam Parsons.
In addition to raising funds for the residents council, Parsons said the event is a way for the Stoughton community to engage with Skaalen residents. The residents have a booth set up to sell handcrafted nativity ornaments.
For more information, call Parsons at 873-5651 ext. 7215.