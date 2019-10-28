A huge thank you to all who supported the Partners of Stoughton Hospital 3R fundraiser on October 16 at Lageret. The venue was wonderful, the repurposed items were very creative and the evening was very fun! Thanks to all the downtown businesses who let us display some of our items, all those who took the time to create something special for the event, and all those who attended and bid on the items. We appreciate all the community support as we support our local hospital.
Becky Greiber
Claudia Quam