The issue of sidewalks in the Prospect-Grant McKinley-Sherman neighborhood has returned.
I am strongly in favor of public sidewalks as a matter of public safety. Not everyone in the neighborhood agrees. Thankfully, the City Council has voted to protect pedestrian safety.
Some residents object to what they call “one size fits all” policies. “One size fits all” is a common function of law. A speed limit is “one size fits all,” for example.
Arguments against sidewalks undermine the public good and are inconsistent with a caring community like Stoughton.
The case that sidewalks are “not suited to the character of the neighborhood” is unconvincing. We altered the character of the neighborhood long ago. We learned the benefits of converting The Oaks estate into infill lots for new homes as an alternative to sprawl.
We accepted changes to our historic neighborhood as residents replaced charming carriage houses with garages and built driveways. We accepted construction of new homes in place of our neighborhood woods.
Property owners are dismayed at having to pay for a sidewalk. I sympathize with them. I’m hopeful the option for multiyear installments at low interest rates will help some residents. We could collaborate on other alternatives for special assessment fees in the future.
Claims that we don’t need a sidewalk because there has not yet been an “incident,” implies we are willing to wait until someone is injured before we protect walkers. That puts priorities squarely upside down. We are still haunted by past pedestrian accidents nearby.
Without sidewalks, pedestrians are funneled toward the center of streets to avoid parked cars. That limitation endangers parents with strollers, people who use canes or wheelchairs, dog walkers, runners, and children. There is no safe direct pedestrian route to Bjoin Park from our block.
With a sidewalk on only one side of a street, not everyone is well served. As an alder pointed out in a council meeting, disability issues are often overlooked until we experience them ourselves.
An issue of harm to trees from sidewalks was negotiated with the city. It is my understanding that the city was willing to limit the impact on trees during sidewalk construction.
Some property owners, in their effort to maintain and beautify terraces, might come to regard public sidewalks and terraces as private property over time. They are not. They belong to the people of Stoughton.
Joyce Tikalsky
City of Stoughton