Around 60 fourth graders from Kegonsa Elementary School toured Livsreise on Friday, Sept. 27.
Students, joined by Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley, explored the center’s heritage kiosks and experienced a simulated trip from Norway to Stoughton using the interactive “map your journey” exhibit.
They also got an up close look at a real immigrant trunk filled with artifacts that belonged to volunteer Debbie Simonson’s great grandmother. The students shared what they would pack in their trunk as if they were emigrating and learned how Norwegian culture influenced Stoughton in the past and present.
For group tours of the center, call 873-7567.