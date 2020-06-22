We have attempted to be as thorough as possible, but situations were still changing as of our print deadline, and not all businesses were available when we attempted contact.
All listings are as of Friday, June 19. Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list or would like to make a correction or update.
Farenheit 364
Offering: dine in
Hours: 4:30- 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: (608) 205-2763
Springers
Offering: Pick up and dine in
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Phone: (608) 205-9300
Pancake Cafe
Offering: Delivery, curbside pick up and dine in
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Closed Monday
Phone: (608) 205-6655
Grand China
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday
Phone: (608) 877-9699
Nauti Norske
Offering: Dine in, carry out
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 205-6601
Koffee Kup
Offering: Carry out, dine in
Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-6717
Autumn Pearl
Offering: Carry out
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Phone: (608) 205-7899
Wildwood Cafe
Offering: Prepay pick up
Hours: 7-10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday
Phone: (608) 719-5016
Main Street Kitchen
Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Phone: (608) 873-5113
Fosdal’s Home Bakery
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-3073
Viking Lanes
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-5959
Utica Bar
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 423-3522
Coachman’s Golf Resort
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, other hours vary visit the website and social media for details
Phone: (608) 884-8484
Jimmy John’s
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-7200
Morales Family Restaurant
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 480-7029
Big Sky Restaurant
Offering: Curbside pick up, dine in
Hours: Dine in available: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Carryout available 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Phone: (608) 205-6278
Laz Bistro & Bar
Offering: Curbside pick up
Hours: 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Phone: (608) 873-3808
Sunrise Family Restaurant
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (608) 877-1930
Tailgaters of Stoughton
Offering: Carryout, curbside, dine in
Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Phone: (608) 205-6531
Banushi’s Bar and Grill
Offering: Carryout, Dine- in
Hours: Dine in: 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Bar hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-3700
Deak’s Pub and Grill
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, dine in
Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday -- closing hours vary
Phone: (608) 873-4066
El Rio Grande
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery (ends an hour before close)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 877-0160
Famous Yeti’s Pizza
Offering: Pick up, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 877-1544
Viking Brew Pub
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, dine in
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30 - 8 p.m. Friday; Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday
Phone: (608) 719-5041
Pizza Pit
Offering: Carryout,, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Phone: (608) 873-7737
La Cantina
Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: (608) 400-1266
Pizza Hut
Offering: Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
Phone: (608) 835-5555
Wendigo
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 205-2775
Culver’s
Offering: Drive through
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Phone: (608) 873-6635