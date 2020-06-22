We have attempted to be as thorough as possible, but situations were still changing as of our print deadline, and not all businesses were available when we attempted contact.

All listings are as of Friday, June 19. Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list or would like to make a correction or update.

Farenheit 364

Offering: dine in

Hours: 4:30- 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: (608) 205-2763

Springers

Offering: Pick up and dine in

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Phone: (608) 205-9300

Pancake Cafe

Offering: Delivery, curbside pick up and dine in

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Closed Monday

Phone: (608) 205-6655

Grand China

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday

Phone: (608) 877-9699

Nauti Norske

Offering: Dine in, carry out

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 205-6601

Koffee Kup

Offering: Carry out, dine in

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-6717

Autumn Pearl

Offering: Carry out

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

Phone: (608) 205-7899

Wildwood Cafe

Offering: Prepay pick up

Hours: 7-10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday

Phone: (608) 719-5016

Main Street Kitchen

Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Phone: (608) 873-5113

Fosdal’s Home Bakery

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-3073

Viking Lanes

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-5959

Utica Bar

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 423-3522

Coachman’s Golf Resort

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, other hours vary visit the website and social media for details

Phone: (608) 884-8484

Jimmy John’s

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-7200

Morales Family Restaurant

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 480-7029

Big Sky Restaurant

Offering: Curbside pick up, dine in

Hours: Dine in available: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Carryout available 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Phone: (608) 205-6278

Laz Bistro & Bar

Offering: Curbside pick up

Hours: 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Phone: (608) 873-3808

Sunrise Family Restaurant

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (608) 877-1930

Tailgaters of Stoughton

Offering: Carryout, curbside, dine in

Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Phone: (608) 205-6531

Banushi’s Bar and Grill

Offering: Carryout, Dine- in

Hours: Dine in: 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Bar hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-3700

Deak’s Pub and Grill

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, dine in

Hours: Open 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday -- closing hours vary

Phone: (608) 873-4066

El Rio Grande

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery (ends an hour before close)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 877-0160

Famous Yeti’s Pizza

Offering: Pick up, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 877-1544

Viking Brew Pub

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, dine in

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30 - 8 p.m. Friday; Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

Phone: (608) 719-5041

Pizza Pit

Offering: Carryout,, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (608) 873-7737

La Cantina

Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (608) 400-1266

Pizza Hut

Offering: Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday

Phone: (608) 835-5555

Wendigo

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 205-2775

Culver’s

Offering: Drive through

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (608) 873-6635