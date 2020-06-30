City Food Pantry hours

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4-6 p.m. Thursday and the 9-11 a.m. first Saturday of the month. Note: Saturday, July 4 the city food pantry will be closed for the holiday, however, they will be open Saturday, July 11 as a substitute.

Appointment required

Phone: 873-8103

Address: 520 S. Fourth St.

Website: ci.stoughton.wi.us/foodpantry