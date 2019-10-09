On display at Autumn Pearl coffeehouse and salon is a century-old table with cast iron legs and rosemaled top.
The table, upcycled from a display table at the old Forton and Son Clothier shop, and other items will be auctioned off at the first ever “Restyle, Repurpose, Recycle” fundraiser.
The event, benefiting and organized by Partners of Stoughton Hospital, is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at The Lageret, the historic tobacco warehouse remodeled into wedding venue at 515 E. Main St.
Advance tickets are $15 each or two for $25, available at the Stoughton Hospital Gift Shop or McGlynn Pharmacy. Tickets at the door are $20 each or two for $30.
The event features hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar of beer, wine or soda, silent auction at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.
For months, the Partners of Stoughton Hospital have been asking for artists and upcyclers to donate projects to the auction. There are 50-100 items being auctioned off, said Becky Greiber vice-president of Partners of Stoughton Hospital.
The silent auction starts at 6 p.m. and will include smaller items such as shutters, tires and boots made into holiday decorations. The live auctions begins at 7 p.m., including larger recycled or restyled items such as at the rosemaled table and dressers.
Several downtown stores have the larger items on display in their windows such as Autumn Pearl, McGlynn Pharmacy, Giggles and All Through The House.
For information, call Greiber at 575-7796