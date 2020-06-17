Jason Johns, a member of Stoughton VFW Post 328, has been promoted to the top VFW position in Wisconsin.
Johns, a veteran of the war in Iraq that began in 2003, has been named state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a VFW spokesperson told the Observer on Monday, June 15.
Johns is a former Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, and most recently was VFW State Senior Vice Commander. He served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the United States Army Reserves from 1994-2002. In early 2003, he re-enlisted to join his National Guard during their combat tour with the 4th Infantry Division.