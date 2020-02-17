Friends of the Library gave Nancy Fuhrman its Volunteer of the Year award at their annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
“This type of volunteerism exhibited by Nancy and so many others is a critical component to the success of our organization,” Friends secretary Claudette Higgens wrote in a news release.
In addition to the volunteer of the year award, Friends members presented a $12,000 check to library director Jim Ramsey, the result of a year's worth of fundraising.
The meeting, held in the Carnegie room of the library consisted of Ramsey, Kate Hull, the library’s liaison to the group, FOL members and library board members.
During its meeting, FOL also appointed new members to the board including a new board president, Judy Luschen; new vice president, Lesley Johnson; newsletter/public relations chair and prior Stoughton Public Library director, Richard MacDonald; and Priscilla Flood and Anne Marie Jarmuz as the book nook co-chairs.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.