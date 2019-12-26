Christmas 1978 passed like a typical holiday in the Navy town of Kingsville, Texas for LCdr. John Kasting.
When not serving as an instructor pilot at the Naval air station, the 34 year old Vietnam veteran spent time with his girlfriend, Ruth Ellen Barrow, a nurse who worked at the base. And when he could, he spent time with his 4 year old daughter, Brandi, who lived with his ex-wife.
All those connections were cut forever three days later when Kasting was killed in a plane crash.
Or so it seemed for more than four decades.
A few weeks ago, Brandi Kasting Simons of Temple, Texas received an unusual message on her Facebook page. She was about to discard it when something caught her attention.
“The first thing (I saw) was ‘this is not spam,’ so my first thought was, ‘this is spam,’” Simons said with a laugh. “Then they mentioned my dad’s name … we chatted for the rest of the day.
“It was emotional and I’m not a cryer, and I just had tears running down my face the whole time.”
Kasting and a trainee pilot were killed in a crash in Corpus Christi Bay on Dec. 28, 1978, when their jet apparently experienced engine failure and they were not able to safely eject.
For Simons, her pilot father exists mainly in the hazy memory of preschool youth, with just a few items and photographs to hold on to.
“Sometimes it gets confused on what were the actual memories and what was told to me and seems like memories,” she told the Hub last week. “Of course, he’s always been a hero in my mind, because he’s my dad and I didnt know him, so I can make him be what I want him to be.”
After Kasting’s death, Barrow was given a few of his personal items as a remembrance, including his Navy flight jacket and footlocker. She later married another Navy man, Doug Bar, and the two eventually relocated to Stoughton as they enjoyed more than 36 years together, before she died in April 2018 at the age of 66.
“My wife was very spiritual, and after John passed away, she prayed to God she would find another man that was as kind and that could be her soul mate,” Bar told the Hub. “Then boom, I popped into the picture.”
Bar was going through some mementos a few weeks ago when he came across the jacket. He knew about Kasting, of course, who Ruth had told him many stories about, to the point he felt he knew him.
“She told me he’d been married and had a child and I guess it was a pretty bitter breakup,” he said. “Talking with Brandi, the only thing she had left was his shaving kit; everything else was pretty much sold at a garage sale.”
He mentioned the jacket to friend Julie Nygaard, who suggested he try to locate Brandi to give them to her. He was skeptical, but Nygaard was persistent.
“I said ‘After 40-plus years, there’s just no way, but she said, ‘You have to find this person and give her the jacket, because it’s really hers,’” he said.
All he had was her first name and a hunch she still lived in Texas, but after going through some more items, he found a letter from Kasting’s mom that seemed to confirm that. One evening, Nygaard found a Facebook page for a Brandi Kastin Simons in Texas, and scrolling through photos, saw one of her standing in front of a Navy jet with the caption, “honoring my father.”
“I looked at that and said, ‘Oh my gosh, could that be her,’” Bar said.
“And it was.”
For Simons, the whole experience of reconnecting with her long lost dad was surreal but “amazing.” That included getting to know more about Ruth, the woman who could have been her stepmother and lifelong friend.
“I would have never, ever, ever thought about it,” she said. “I was always interested in her, because I always heard stories about her. I wish I could have met her. I know I did when I was a child, but I don’t remember it.”
And for Bar, there’s some closure involved in something he explained simply as “divine intervention” in how everything unfolded.
“There’s no other way -20 years ago, there would have been no way to find her,” he said. “And just the emotions Brandi felt, because it was just out of the blue — she said ‘I can’t believe anybody knew about me’ and would reach out to her with something of her daddy’s she could hold.”
And while she has her dad’s jacket to proudly wear, Simons also noticed something else — his handwritten name inside the jacket. Which gave this “tattoo kind of person” an idea to make Christmas 2019 one she’ll remember her dad with forever.
“I want my daddy’s name for Christmas, in his handwriting,” she said of her next planned tattoo. “That’s his handwriting and I thought that’s kind of special.”