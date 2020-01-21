Learn how to raise bees in a free four-hour basic beekeeping course from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Stoughton EMS building at 516 S. Fourth St.
John Thompson, who has been beekeeping for four years, will lead the course. He told the Hub he just wants to get people interested and said 15 had signed up as of Monday.
The course description says attendees will learn where they can get bees to start a hive, how to install and inspect a hive and what to look for during the inspection. City of Stoughton beekeeping ordinances will be discussed during the course, as well as bee life cycles and honey.
It will be a combination of PowerPoint slides and hands-on learning, Thompson told the Hub.
Registration is encouraged. For information, email stoughtonbeekeeper@gmail.com or call 205-8657.