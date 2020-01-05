Stoughton provided a wonderful small-town experience for kids coming of age in the 1960s. But there were times when we longed for more cosmopolitan thrills than even our agrarian, bucolic borough could offer.
When that happened, we took the train to Madison.
There was a time when train travel in Wisconsin was an actual thing and the Stoughton train station was a place of intense activity. Numerous trains departed for Madison, Chicago and places beyond on a daily basis. Two trains a day ran to and from Madison alone.
On numerous occasions, we would pay our 25 cents (!) for a round-trip ticket and catch the 12:10 to Madison for a Saturday afternoon of exploration and adventure in the big city.
There were usually four to six of us, and we always followed a rigorous agenda. We disembarked (not really a word back then) at the old train station on West Washington Avenue, later home to the beloved Club Du Wash.
Our first stop was always the Capitol building, where we’d sprint up and down those glorious marble steps before riding the elevators repeatedly and incessantly. That always culminated in our being physically escorted from the building by a member or two of the Capitol security staff.
Then it was time to circumnavigate the Square, always counterclockwise.
We’d covet the newest toys on display at Wolf Kubly Hirsig. Then it was on to Kresge’s Five and Dime to purchase the much sought-after fluorescent socks that were all the rage among fashion-savvy junior high school students at the time. Following that, a refreshment stop at King’s Food Host, where you could actually order your milkshakes and sodas from land line phones positioned in each individual booth.
Mosely’s Bookstore was our next destination (we were nothing if not semi-literate) to browse real books and marvel at the tall, distinguished clerk in the tailored suit who held court there. Years later, we realized he was none other than Stoughton’s very own Carl Sampson, who took the train to his Mosely’s job every single day.
Then it was time to tackle State Street. This always included a visit to the two music stores, Forbe Meagher and Ward Brodt, to gawk at impossibly cool electric guitars and occasionally buy fakebooks featuring our favorite bands of the day. After that we’d duck into Goodman’s Jewelry in hopes of getting a glimpse of either Irwin or Robert, local celebrities we saw in ads on our television.
The afternoon climaxed at the Moon Fun Shop, a place of infinite wonder. We bought chattering teeth, X-Ray specs, dribble glasses and, of course, Whoopee Cushions that we’d put on our dad’s Lazy Boy for a big laugh when he settled in to watch Walter Cronkite.
As the 60s progressed and we inched toward high school, State Street changed. The magic store morphed into a poster shop and began filling with the saccharine smell of incense.
Strange looking characters called hippies showed up in person and on the street, just like we’d seen on the news. Instead of Whoopie Cushions, we began buying black lights and lava lamps to give our bedrooms a Haight Ashbury feel. We surreptitiously bought copies of a new, very adult comic book called Zap that made Archie and Jughead look like Disney characters.
And I bought my first copy of a newspaper called Rolling Stone, with long articles in very tiny print that articulated the changing culture in a manner we weren’t privy to in the Courier Hub.
In time, we even got bold enough to venture off of State Street, once observing the notorious Mifflin Street block party from a safe distance. Things culminated in 1968, when we felt bold enough to venture onto campus to observe students violently clashing with members of the Wisconsin National Guard. The thrill!
On that same day, I had to hold my breath to buy a copy of Quicksilver Messenger Service’s “Happy Trails” vinyl LP at the Lake Street Station for $2.99. The store was filled with the acrid smell of tear gas launched earlier in the day, and all the employees were wearing gas masks.
The times were indeed a changin’.
Soon, we all turned 16 and had access to our parents’ motor vehicles, which brought the necessity of train trips to an end.
The trains themselves stopped operating around 1972, forcing Carl Sampson to take the Greyhound bus to the big city. Soon, bus operation ceased, as well.
Many members of our group wound up attending the UW Madison, where we got to experience tear gassings in protests of our own. But the memories of those risky, naive forays into the urban unknown remain.