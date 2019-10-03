Oregon’s Lauren Gragg defeated Stoughton’s Karlie Halverson 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the No. 2 singles third-place match at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Gragg, the 4 seed, defeated Monroe’s Bekah Rath 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Beaver Dam’s Lindsay Propst 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 27, to advance to Saturday.

She lost to No. 1 seed Jewel Lindwall of Monona Grove in the semifinals, as Lindwall went on to win the individual title.

The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz sprung a pair of upsets as the 12 seed to advance to Saturday.

Mikkelson and Wirtz beat DeForest’s fifth-seeded duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, then knocked off Monona Grove’s fourth-seeded duo of Mary Clark and Maggie Davis 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz of Waunakee beat Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Sauk Prairie’s Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio edged Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-4, 7-5 in the third-place match.

Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland, the 8 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, beat Reedsburg’s Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, but lost to top-seeded Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Deang went on to win the individual title.

No. 3 singles player Ellie Koopman sprung a first-round upset as the No. 11 seed, knocking off Monroe’s Grace Mathiason 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Koopman then lost to top-seeded Maelia Dziedzic of Monona Grove 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, while Dziedzic cruised to the individual title.

Joanie Sommers, the No. 3 seed in the No. 4 singles bracket, beat Reedsburg’s Emily Wood 6-0, 6-3 in the first round, but lost to 10th-seeded Danielle Krakow of Watertown 7-5, 6-3.

Oregon’s eighth-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz edged Stoughton’s Katie Zacharias and Taylor Nisius 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 in the first round.

Donovan and Schulz lost to DeForest’s Cecile and Samantha Fuchs 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Fuchs duo went on to win the title.

The Panthers’ 15-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Jordan Streiff and Emma Schaefer lost 6-0, 6-4 in the first round to Beaver Dam’s Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon. Connaughty and Okon went on to win the title.

The Panthers finished with 17 tournament points, the fourth-most in the Badger South behind Monona Grove (34), Edgewood (29) and Watertown (20).

Oregon’s home dual against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Oct. 1, was canceled due to weather.

Sports editor Adam Feiner can be contacted at ungsportseditor@wcinet.com.

