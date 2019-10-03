Oregon’s Lauren Gragg defeated Stoughton’s Karlie Halverson 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the No. 2 singles third-place match at the Badger Conference Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Gragg, the 4 seed, defeated Monroe’s Bekah Rath 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Beaver Dam’s Lindsay Propst 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 27, to advance to Saturday.
She lost to No. 1 seed Jewel Lindwall of Monona Grove in the semifinals, as Lindwall went on to win the individual title.
The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Sam Mikkelson and Ella Wirtz sprung a pair of upsets as the 12 seed to advance to Saturday.
Mikkelson and Wirtz beat DeForest’s fifth-seeded duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, then knocked off Monona Grove’s fourth-seeded duo of Mary Clark and Maggie Davis 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Top-seeded Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz of Waunakee beat Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Sauk Prairie’s Grace Fauerbach and Emily Querio edged Mikkelson and Wirtz 6-4, 7-5 in the third-place match.
Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland, the 8 seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, beat Reedsburg’s Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, but lost to top-seeded Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Deang went on to win the individual title.
No. 3 singles player Ellie Koopman sprung a first-round upset as the No. 11 seed, knocking off Monroe’s Grace Mathiason 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-8.
Koopman then lost to top-seeded Maelia Dziedzic of Monona Grove 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, while Dziedzic cruised to the individual title.
Joanie Sommers, the No. 3 seed in the No. 4 singles bracket, beat Reedsburg’s Emily Wood 6-0, 6-3 in the first round, but lost to 10th-seeded Danielle Krakow of Watertown 7-5, 6-3.
Oregon’s eighth-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Anna Donovan and Gianna Schulz edged Stoughton’s Katie Zacharias and Taylor Nisius 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 in the first round.
Donovan and Schulz lost to DeForest’s Cecile and Samantha Fuchs 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
The Fuchs duo went on to win the title.
The Panthers’ 15-seeded No. 2 doubles team of Jordan Streiff and Emma Schaefer lost 6-0, 6-4 in the first round to Beaver Dam’s Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon. Connaughty and Okon went on to win the title.
The Panthers finished with 17 tournament points, the fourth-most in the Badger South behind Monona Grove (34), Edgewood (29) and Watertown (20).
Oregon’s home dual against Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Oct. 1, was canceled due to weather.