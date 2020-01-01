The Icebergs girls hockey team competed in the Hodagland Holiday Tournament at Rhinelander Ice Arena on Friday, Dec. 27, Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29, in Rhinelander.
The co-op earned its first win of the season Saturday with a 4-1 victory against Northern Edge. The win came a day after a 7-1 loss to Northland Pines.
No results from Saturday and Sunday were sent to the Observer.
Northland Pines 7, Icebergs 1
The Eagles picked up their second win of the season against the Icebergs.
Oregon junior Izzy Newton scored on the power play with 10:13 left off a pass from Stoughton junior Sydney Schipper to trim the Icebergs’ deficit to 5-1. The Icebergs finished 1-for-3 on the power play.
Stoughton freshman Aven Gruner made 20 saves.
Northland Pines outshot the Icebergs 27-12.
Madison Stebbeds racked up six points (two goals, four assists) for the Eagles. Grace Wittkopf netted a hat trick and dished out two assists, while Allie Kieffer added two goals and two assists.
Ashlynn Boxrucker made 11 saves in the win.