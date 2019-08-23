Flipping the positions of linemen throughout a game was first introduced in the NFL by legendary coaches Don Coryell and Raymond Berry.
Oregon has implemented the strategy for years with its lines in its Wing-T offense. The Panthers’ guards and tackles flip sides of the line based on the formation and personnel.
“We have certain guys for certain sides of the line,” senior left tackle Brady Gagner said. “We try to keep a certain tackle with a tight end on one side.”
Oregon uses the flipping system for two main reasons: its athleticism and lack of size. Only two starters — right guard Nate Hall and right tackle Adam Yates — are more than 200 pounds.
“I’m only sitting at 200 pounds, so we need to rely on speed and force,” Hall said. “We’re all good athletes, and we all want to work.”
Offensive line coach Scott Mirkes uses only six drills in practice, an elementary but vitally important method of instruction. Instead of pushing a blocking sled or each other around all the time, Mirkes often sets out cones and has his players work on their steps.
“We don’t do a whole lot. We just try to get good at the things we do,” Mirkes said. “We hit the sled, but we use it for our first, second and third steps and to see our hand placement. We try to keep it quick and explosive.”
At Oregon, the running backs, wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends are called “perimeter players” instead of “skill players.” It’s a sort of homage to the Panthers’ multi-sport athletes in the trenches. Gagner plays baseball, Hall is a wrestler, Yates uses his height to his advantage in basketball, and center Brody Barlow plays hockey.
The (flipping) system is perfect for us,” said Mirkes, who is in his eighth season as an offensive line coach and fifth season with Oregon. “We have multi-sport athletes who utilize their athleticism to block. After that, it’s about knowing your alignment and assignment.”
Barlow is entering his first season as the starting center. His main job is to snap the ball, then often times down block the nose tackle in front of him.
“It’s actually a pretty easy system to be a center in,” Barlow said. “Being able to get the ball off fast and not fumbling is key, as well as knowing the count and making sure I step to the right hole.”
Logan Woodson is also entering his first year as a starter. He suffered a high ankle sprain Week 3 against Monona Grove last season, and missed the next five games.
Woodson is slated to start at left guard, which the Panthers also refer to as “tight guard.”
If he’s not flipping to the other side of the line, he’s often times pulling to trap a defensive lineman or blitzing linebacker.
“I feel like it throws some guys off because we’re always moving and trying to misdirect and confuse the defense,” Woodson said. “With how successful we’ve been in the last few years, I’d say it works pretty well.”
Yates is entering his second season as the starter at right tackle. He might be the biggest Panther lineman, but still uses the same technique as his teammates.
“We try to get two steps down before the guys across from us gets one,” Yates said. “We try to use our speed to our advantage.”
Hall earned first-team all-Badger South Conference honors last season as a first-year starter. He’s slated to start at right, or “split,” guard.
Gagner was a second-team all-conference selection at left tackle in 2018. The second-year starter is confident in protecting a first-year starter at quarterback and several running backs.
“We definitely trust the guys behind us,” Gagner said. “We’re going to continue to block the same way we would for anybody. We’ve definitely matured as a group.”
With more experience under their belt and experienced running backs graduated, the all-senior line is helping Oregon’s running backs find holes in practice ahead of the first game.
“Our guys expect every play to go for a touchdown,” Mirkes said, “and when that doesn’t happen, they’re disappointed. But they get right back to fixing things.
“They want our quarterback to be clean and want to rush for 400 yards every game.”