Oregon junior Pat Brognano scored his first varsity goal to propel the Panthers to a shutout over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona.
“It felt really relieving to score that,” Brognano said. “I made it a little difficult for myself trying to dribble through players, but I got there in the end. I heard some people calling for the ball, but I took it at my own stride.”
Oregon improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Badger South Conference with the win.
“We showed we made a lot of progress from the last games we had,” Brognano said. “It’s really rewarding with all the work we put in to get that opportunity.”
Oregon coach Chris Micthell likes the progress the Panthers are making with only one starter back from last year’s team that won the Division 2 state title.
“We are not the favorite this year,” Mitchell said of winning the Badger South title, “but we feel like we have just as good of a shot.”
The Panthers were coming off of a split in two home games. Oregon lost to Totino-Grace of Frindley, Minnesota, the Class A defending state champion, and shut out Union Grove.
Oregon 1, Edgewood 0
Brognano dribbled around two defenders and scored in the 37th minute.
“I think it was in their minds that this was the only team last year we didn’t score a goal against,” Mitchell said. “These were the only points we left behind in conference.”
Edgewood dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the Badger South with the loss.
The Panthers outshot the Crusaders 11-0, but had several golden opportunities in the first half before Brognano’s goal. Collin Bjerke’s penalty kick in the ninth minute ricocheted off the near post. In the 12th minute. Bjerke also had a direct kick that was deflected by the Crusaders, and Alex Rodriguez had a shot that Edgewood goalkeeper Grant Merckx defected just past the far post.
“I think playing on turf really caters to the guys who play up top for us,” Mitchell said. “A faster surface really suits their style of play and foot skills.”
The best scoring opportunity for Edgewood came in the 86th minute, but the Panthers deflected a direct kick.
Totino-Grace (MN) 4, Oregon 2
The Panthers couldn’t hang on to a two-goal lead as the visitors scored three goals in the second half Saturday, Sept. 7, at Huntoon Field.
Stevenson Lamarre netted a hat trick to lead Totino-Grace to the comeback victory.
“He’s one of the best strikers we will see all year,” Mitchell said of Lammarre. “In my mind, two of their goals were unlucky. They scored three goals on dead balls, one on a free kick and two on penalty kicks. We felt good about our effort against one of the best teams in Minnesota.”
Rodriguez put the Panthers on the board with a goal in the 8th minute. Rodriguez scored his second goal on a shot that snuck inside the left post on an assist by Bjerke to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute.
Lamarre scored his first goal on a cross with 3 minutes to go in the first half to cut the Panthers’ lead to 2-1.
Lamarre scored a game- tying goal on a free kick in the 48th minute, and netted his third goal on a penalty kick.
Coltrane LoBreglio had eight saves for Oregon.
Oregon 3, Union Grove 0
A trio of players scored their first varsity goals to fuel the Panthers to a shutout Friday, Sept. 6, at Huntoon Field.
Sophomore Eli Lehmann scored on a pass by Rodgriguez in the 39th minute. Junior Ben Statz scored in the 44th minute on a header, assisted by Rodriguez. Freshman Mason Diercks scored on an assist by Bjerke in the 82nd minute.
LoBreglio had six saves.