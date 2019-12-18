Oregon rebounded from a rough 3-point shooting performance on the road against McFarland on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with a home win over Milton on Friday, Dec. 13.
Oregon 64, Milton 59
Senior forward Adam Yates poured in a game-high 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists to propel the Panthers past the Red Hawks in a Badger South Conference matchup.
Oregon (3-2, 1-1 Badger South) outscored Milton 44-37 in the second half. The Panthers knocked down seven 3-pointers.
“I think the key to the win was staying together and fighting through adversity,” Oregon coach Chris Siebert said.
Junior point guard Erik Victorson had 12 points and four assists for the Panthers. Sophomore forward Bryce Kerns added 10 points. Sophomore guard Ryne Panzer chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
McFarland 64, Oregon 49
The Panthers shot 10% from 3-point range (2-for-20) in a nonconference loss to the Spartans.
Oregon shot 61% from the free-throw line (17-for-28).
The Spartans led by six points at the half and outscored the Panthers 36-27 in the second half.
“It definitely felt like there was a lid on the basket,” Siebert said. “It was just one of those nights where we didn’t shoot it well.”
Victorson scored a game-high 19 points and swiped three steals. Panzer added 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.