When voters in the Oregon School District go to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, two familiar names will not be on the school board ballot.
One of those has been on the board for most of the past for 16 years.
Courtney Odorico, a former board president, and Barb Feeney will not seek re-election to their school board seats, both told the Observer in emails in late November.
Odorico was first elected to the board in 2003, representing the City of Fitchburg in Area II, and later was chosen as its president before being defeated in 2014 by former board president Charles Uphoff. She reclaimed her board seat three years later after Uphoff declined to seek re-election, running unopposed.
Feeney was first elected in 2014 to represent Area II (towns of Blooming Grove, Dunn and Rutland) when she defeated incumbent Lee Christensen, and three years later ran unopposed.
LeBrun was first elected in 2017, when he defeated first-term incumbent Gwen Maitzen to represent Area IV, consisting of the Village of Brooklyn and the towns of Oregon, Montrose, Brooklyn and Union.
The spring election will take place Tuesday, April 7. The election will feature candidates from the Village of Oregon and Brooklyn, City of Fitchburg and Town of Rutland and Oregon, in addition to the school board, as well as races for Dane County supervisor and a presidential primary.