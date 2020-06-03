With schools remaining closed for the rest of the school year, Oregon High School held a virtual honors night for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, May 27. Dozens of scholarships and awards totaling more than $58,000 were awarded to graduating seniors during a ceremony broadcast on the district’s YouTube channel.
State awards
Wisconsin Academic Excellence Awards: Isabelle Pierce, Elle Romanin and Alex Tanner
Wisconsin Technical Excellence Awards: Brody Barlow, Gianna Schulz and Evan Wald
Local awards/ scholarships
Appel Scholarships: Rachel Jennings and Jenna Sharkus
Busler Family Scholarship: Henry Butzlaff and Brinlee Hall
Erwin Kissling Memorial: Brady Gagner
Friends of Allyson Norland Memorial: Hannah Rohrer
Friends of the Oregon Orchestra: Corinne Boyd, Isabella Lindert and Miranda Moore
Hagstrom Award: Eliza Gartley
Ina Stoehr Oregon Optimist: Kai Narf
J. Susan Ames Memorial: Inga Baldus and Rachel Jennings
James Reisdorfer Memorial: Jack Fitzgerald
Jane Haley Memorial: Abigail Schroeder
Jeff Brindley Memorial: Grace Michels
Jeremay M. Buol Memorial: Myla Gustafson
June E. Hanson Memorial : Erin Brakob and Kenneth Kritsch
Linka Kempf/OES Memorial: Colin Lindloff and Hallie Washebeck
Manly Draper Family Scholarship: Ethan Vandermause
Opportunity 34 Memorial: Lauraen Denu
Oregon Administrators Scholarship: Amber MacLeod and Melia Moyer
Oregon Area Senior Center Award: Kelsie Bellisle
Oregon Educators Association: Abby Rau
Oregon Athletic Booster Scholarships: Blake Anderson, Sara Christenson, Corey Moore and Kaitlyn Schrimpf
Oregon-Brooklyn American Legion: Tori Phillips
Oregon-Brooklyn VFW (Post 10272): Nick Brown and Claire Wagner
Oregon /Brooklyn Town & Country Women’s Club Awards: Corrine Boyd, Claire Michels and Samantha Mikkelson
Oregon Choral Boosters Scholarships: Kyle Kapusta, Kaden Klein, Miranda Moore, Madison Cameron and Myla Gustafson
Oregon Community Scholarships: Nicole Cochems, Anna Donovan, Zoe Frank, Carson Knobel, Veronika Kondakova, Jack Lang, Karli Paltz, Reynaldo Ramos, Ben Schaefer and Thomas Snow
Oregon District Staff Scholarships: Ashley Hanson, Kyle Paulson, Megan Wiese and Addisyn Zeinemann
Oregon FFA Alumni Scholarships: Nick Brown, Isabelle Finstad, Madeline McGinnis and Morgana Pope
Oregon Lions Club Scholarships: Kenneth Kritsch, Isabella Lindert, Chloe Schwartz
Oregon Masonic Foundation: Sam Canney
Oregon Rotary/Interact Scholarships: Emma Halverson, Katelyn Lampman, Nick Brown, Jamie Flogel, Jenna Sharkus, Alex Tanner and Claire Wagner
Oregon Soccer Association Scholarships: Collin Bjerke and Ellen Legler
Oregon Youth Baseball Scholarship: Eli Landas
Oregon Youth Basketball Scholarships: Corey Moore and Kaitlyn Schrimpf
Oregon Youth Football Scholarship: Corey Moore
Oregon Youth Softball Scholarship: Erin Newton
Panther Visual Arts Scholarship: James Klahn
Patricia Keehan Art Scholarships: Eden Meidl
Pure Integrity Homes Scholarship: Nora McGinty
Russ Bavery Scholarships: Sadie Gaberell and Brooklynn Kane
Ruth T. Ames Memorial: Claire Wagner
Sanyer Music Scholarship: Bryanna Salazar
Stoughton Hospital Scholarships: Meghan Detra and Lauren Gragg
Schoville Award: Mayra Hernandez
Sing Out Louise Memorial: Carlie Monroe and Miranda Moore
State Bank of Cross Plains-Oregon: Olivia Marsden
Summit Credit Union: Erin McCammick
Tom & Margaret Brown Music Scholarship: Kaden Klein
UW Health: Calla Pagels and Isabella Peterson
Wisco Industries Scholarship: Anneka Haglund
Outside award recognitions
American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Scholarship: Bryanna Salazar
Colony Brands Scholarship: Hallie Washebeck
National Merit/University of Texas Scholarship: Nora McGinty
UW Madison Biomedical Engineering Scholarship: Jamie Flogel
UW Madison Dorothy Marshal Frawley Scholarship: Alex Tanner
UW Madison Chancellor’s Scholarship with the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program: Carlie Monroe
UW Madison Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority/Kappa Psi Omega Chapter Scholarship: Carlie Monroe
Special staff recognition
In lieu of receiving a service award, these staff members elected to designate their award to the OSD Scholarship Fund: Joy DeWild, Richard Fleming, Kevin George, Lynda Graber, Mary Ann Grow, Margaret Koenig, Nate McConnell, Carla McKinney, Kerri Modjeski, Amanda Reichhold, Janell Thom Schneider, Tammy Van Fossen, Jenn Wachtl, Alan Wiedel, Judi Wiedel and Jennifer Yancey