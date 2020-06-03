OHS Graduation 2019

Oregon High School principal Jim Pliner tells the Class of 2019 they’ll be missed.

 Photo by Scott Girard

With schools remaining closed for the rest of the school year, Oregon High School held a virtual honors night for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, May 27. Dozens of scholarships and awards totaling more than $58,000 were awarded to graduating seniors during a ceremony broadcast on the district’s YouTube channel.

State awards

Wisconsin Academic Excellence Awards: Isabelle Pierce, Elle Romanin and Alex Tanner

Wisconsin Technical Excellence Awards: Brody Barlow, Gianna Schulz and Evan Wald

Local awards/ scholarships

Appel Scholarships: Rachel Jennings and Jenna Sharkus

Busler Family Scholarship: Henry Butzlaff and Brinlee Hall

Erwin Kissling Memorial: Brady Gagner

Friends of Allyson Norland Memorial: Hannah Rohrer

Friends of the Oregon Orchestra: Corinne Boyd, Isabella Lindert and Miranda Moore

Hagstrom Award: Eliza Gartley

Ina Stoehr Oregon Optimist: Kai Narf

J. Susan Ames Memorial: Inga Baldus and Rachel Jennings

James Reisdorfer Memorial: Jack Fitzgerald

Jane Haley Memorial: Abigail Schroeder

Jeff Brindley Memorial: Grace Michels

Jeremay M. Buol Memorial: Myla Gustafson

June E. Hanson Memorial : Erin Brakob and Kenneth Kritsch

Linka Kempf/OES Memorial: Colin Lindloff and Hallie Washebeck

Manly Draper Family Scholarship: Ethan Vandermause

Opportunity 34 Memorial: Lauraen Denu

Oregon Administrators Scholarship: Amber MacLeod and Melia Moyer

Oregon Area Senior Center Award: Kelsie Bellisle

Oregon Educators Association: Abby Rau

Oregon Athletic Booster Scholarships: Blake Anderson, Sara Christenson, Corey Moore and Kaitlyn Schrimpf

Oregon-Brooklyn American Legion: Tori Phillips

Oregon-Brooklyn VFW (Post 10272): Nick Brown and Claire Wagner

Oregon /Brooklyn Town & Country Women’s Club Awards: Corrine Boyd, Claire Michels and Samantha Mikkelson

Oregon Choral Boosters Scholarships: Kyle Kapusta, Kaden Klein, Miranda Moore, Madison Cameron and Myla Gustafson

Oregon Community Scholarships: Nicole Cochems, Anna Donovan, Zoe Frank, Carson Knobel, Veronika Kondakova, Jack Lang, Karli Paltz, Reynaldo Ramos, Ben Schaefer and Thomas Snow

Oregon District Staff Scholarships: Ashley Hanson, Kyle Paulson, Megan Wiese and Addisyn Zeinemann

Oregon FFA Alumni Scholarships: Nick Brown, Isabelle Finstad, Madeline McGinnis and Morgana Pope

Oregon Lions Club Scholarships: Kenneth Kritsch, Isabella Lindert, Chloe Schwartz

Oregon Masonic Foundation: Sam Canney

Oregon Rotary/Interact Scholarships: Emma Halverson, Katelyn Lampman, Nick Brown, Jamie Flogel, Jenna Sharkus, Alex Tanner and Claire Wagner

Oregon Soccer Association Scholarships: Collin Bjerke and Ellen Legler

Oregon Youth Baseball Scholarship: Eli Landas

Oregon Youth Basketball Scholarships: Corey Moore and Kaitlyn Schrimpf

Oregon Youth Football Scholarship: Corey Moore

Oregon Youth Softball Scholarship: Erin Newton

Panther Visual Arts Scholarship: James Klahn

Patricia Keehan Art Scholarships: Eden Meidl

Pure Integrity Homes Scholarship: Nora McGinty

Russ Bavery Scholarships: Sadie Gaberell and Brooklynn Kane

Ruth T. Ames Memorial: Claire Wagner

Sanyer Music Scholarship: Bryanna Salazar

Stoughton Hospital Scholarships: Meghan Detra and Lauren Gragg

Schoville Award: Mayra Hernandez

Sing Out Louise Memorial: Carlie Monroe and Miranda Moore

State Bank of Cross Plains-Oregon: Olivia Marsden

Summit Credit Union: Erin McCammick

Tom & Margaret Brown Music Scholarship: Kaden Klein

UW Health: Calla Pagels and Isabella Peterson

Wisco Industries Scholarship: Anneka Haglund

Outside award recognitions

American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation Scholarship: Bryanna Salazar

Colony Brands Scholarship: Hallie Washebeck

National Merit/University of Texas Scholarship: Nora McGinty

UW Madison Biomedical Engineering Scholarship: Jamie Flogel

UW Madison Dorothy Marshal Frawley Scholarship: Alex Tanner

UW Madison Chancellor’s Scholarship with the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program: Carlie Monroe

UW Madison Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority/Kappa Psi Omega Chapter Scholarship: Carlie Monroe

Special staff recognition

In lieu of receiving a service award, these staff members elected to designate their award to the OSD Scholarship Fund: Joy DeWild, Richard Fleming, Kevin George, Lynda Graber, Mary Ann Grow, Margaret Koenig, Nate McConnell, Carla McKinney, Kerri Modjeski, Amanda Reichhold, Janell Thom Schneider, Tammy Van Fossen, Jenn Wachtl, Alan Wiedel, Judi Wiedel and Jennifer Yancey

Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.