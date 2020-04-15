Oregon Middle School students in grades 7-8 will be on a pass/no pass grading system for the second semester, the Oregon School District announced Thursday, April 9 in an email to parents. Students earning a passing grade will receive course credits.
All Oregon High School students are also on a pass/no pass system for this semester, announced April 3, due to the disruption caused by school closings from the coronavirus pandemic.
The change will protect the academic progress and advancement of all students who have been negatively impacted, wrote deputy superintendent Leslie Bergstrom.
“Schools across the country, high schools and colleges alike, have embraced pass/no pass grading to reduce the stress and anxiety that grades and grading can bring during school closures,” she wrote. “We understand this situation is challenging in many ways. Our overall focus is to keep students engaged and connected during the pandemic.”
Bergstrom said third quarter standard scores will be posted for OMS students in mid-April as planned, and the school will also post proficiency scores for standards at the end of the fourth quarter.