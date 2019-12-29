When village president Jeanne Carpenter was sworn into her new position back last spring, she envisioned big things for the community.
To her, Oregon wasn’t a small town anymore — it surpassed the 10,000 mark within recent years.
In April, Carpenter told the Observer she was excited to focus on larger projects including workforce housing and establishing a new business park.
She said her No. 1 priority was increasing the business tax base by establishing the long-planned southeast business park on the east side of U.S. Hwy 14. Even if it meant everything else had to take a back seat for a few years, Carpenter had said the village needs to make room for business to achieve a fiscal balance.
With Alpine Business Park being nearly full, Carpenter voiced concerns the village had to turn away some businesses that were interested in relocating to such a vibrant community.
She also said she wanted to prioritize there being housing for the employees of future Oregon businesses.
Also the owner of Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St, the president has made efforts to make sure they can afford to live in the village they work.
In April, Carpenter said she could see Oregon becoming a rich suburb of Madison, which she said threatened the diversity of voices that make up the community.
But one strategy she said she was excited to pursue was working with developers who know how to take advantage of tax credits available for those who devote a percentage of housing units to workforce housing. She said she has pushed that for years, but it never went anywhere.
So as president, Carpenter is now able to help steer the conversation where she wants it to go.
Carpenter joined government in 2013. In April, she reminisced about learning all the governmental lingo — certified survey map, capital improvement plan, conditional use permit, etc.
When she served on the Planning Commission, she sought the help of fellow commissioner Scott Meier, who would tutor her after meetings. Back then, she was the only woman on the board.
So when her term is up, Carpenter said she hopes the village will be on the path of building its first apartment building with affordable housing unit. She also envisions an environmentally sustainable library and other projects that will push Oregon ahead of the coming decade.