State parks closed

As of Friday, April 10, state parks around Wisconsin were closed to prevent spread of COVID-19. From right, Hattie Sherstad, 2, Louisa George, 4, and Naomi Sherstad, 5, of Oregon stand in front of the larger of two bonfires at Anderson Farm County Park on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

 Photo by Justin Loewen

Just in time for the recent three-day Memorial Day weekend, state parks across the state are moving toward normal operations.

Wisconsin state park system properties will return to regular operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week beginning Saturday, May, 23. Properties will no longer be closed Wednesdays as they have been in recent weeks due to stay-at-home orders,, according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources news release.

A limited number of day-use area restrooms at parks will reopen for public use beginning Wednesday, June 3. Visitors are reminded to plan ahead as well as bring hand sanitizer in case it’s not available.

All group, family and indoor group campsites and shelters will remain closed through June 7. Permit and reservation holders will be contacted and provided a full refund for canceled dates. The status of events, reservations and camping after June 7 is under review.

Before visiting, check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.

