A 22 year old man is dead after his vehicle collided with trees on the side of a Town of Rutland road on Sunday morning.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dane County medical examiner, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
U.S. Hwy. 14 was closed for five hours between West Rutland Road and Hwy. 92 for five hours while officers investigated the crash. The collision took place just north of the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 92 leading into Brooklyn.
A caller reported the crash just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 26. The Oregon Police Department and Brooklyn Fire and EMS responded along with the sheriff's deputies.
The man had been traveling westbound in a 2016 Nissan Maxima when he left the roadway and crashed into several trees along the highway, the release said.