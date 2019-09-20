A month after kicking off its capital campaign to build a new facility on Main Street, the Oregon Public Library is presenting its plans to the public for feedback.
The library update event is 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Village Hall Community Room.
The first half-hour of the event will consist of a formal presentation by the architecture firm that came up with the original concepts and will resume designing it in more detail after the capital campaign finishes next year. The rest will be an open house, with maps and renderings and opportunities for input.
Library director Jennifer Way told the Observer she expects OPN Architects to walk visitors through the process from their hiring six months ago to the start of construction, which is expected to be in 2021. That will include how the design evolved with the help of the 40-member capital campaign committee and community outreach events and how the 12-acre site it might accommodate growth in the future.
Way called the plans preliminary because the budget for the building will affect how big the building is and how it is configured.
As presented, it’s two stories and 33,000 square feet, though if the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t reached, one of the options to save money might be shortening one end of the building. And the other end of the building could accommodate a 5,500 square foot addition to accommodate future growth.
As a result, architectural services have been put on pause, Way said.
“We don’t want to spend a lot of money doing any work that would change if the budget changes,” she said.
The Village Board has agreed to spend $6 million on the building, though trustees have suggested in recent meetings they might add to that number for energy-saving sustainability features. The rest of the roughly $10 million cost is up to the capital campaign.
Fundraising has already yielded a $500,000 anonymous donation, and the library will have several ways for individuals and organizations to be part of the campaign, including a donor wall and naming rights to areas of the building, Way said.
The Library Board plans to meet with the Village Board in June to give an update on the capital campaign and make final determinations on the scope of the building.
Even if the building size stays the same, the level of amenities within it could vary depending on the final budget. That could mean anything from furnishings and computers to an automated materials handling system.
“The generosity of the community is really going to impact what’s there for generations to come,” Way said.
After the presentation by OPN, the architects will join library staff and building committee members to take feedback from the community and answer questions. The walls will have questions and feedback forms, and an online form will be available, as well.
For information on the event or the campaign, call 835-3656, email jway@oregonlibrary.org or visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/new-library-update.