How to help

The public can still donate to the library, park renovation and splash pad projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the library, make checks payable to Oregon Public Library, Attn: New Building Fund, 256 Brook St., Oregon, WI 53575.

For the park, make checks payable to “Jaycee Park West Project,” and send to Village Hall, 117 Spring St.

For the splash pad, email Bossingham at dab@oregonsd.net or the Oregon Optimists Club at oboptomists@gmail.com

People can also donate to the library project through an online auction on the Oregon Library FUN FUNdraiser Facebook page. A “Giving Tree” gallery contains images of items available for bidding. The auction goes until midnight Friday, May 29.

For information about the auction, call 695-2695.