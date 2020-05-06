Members of the 2020-2022 term of Dane County Board Supervisors were sworn in Tuesday, April 19, during a remote board meeting, and given their committee assignments.
Supervisor Analiese Eicher (Dist. 3 – Sun Prairie) was elected chair and announced her appointments to the board’s 11 committees, including seven standing ones. She said much of the board’s work is done by the standing committees, then brought to the full board to vote on its recommendation.
Longtime District 31 supervisor Jerry Bollig, who represents the town and village of Oregon, returns to the zoning and land regulation committee.
District 34 supervisor Patrick Miles, who represents the Town of Dunn, is on the personnel and finance committee. District 37 Kate McGinnity, who represents the Town of Rutland, is on the environmental, agriculture and natural resources committee.
“This is a talented group of new and returning board members, and I am confident the work of each committee will reflect their priorities and dedication to the residents of Dane County in these challenging times,” Eicher said in a news release.
The committees will soon be holding their first meetings, and electing officers. The meetings will also be held remotely. Agendas and minutes are available at dane.legistar.com.