Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.