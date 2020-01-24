The Dane County Board of Supervisors has a new leader this morning after chair Sharon Corrigan announced her resignation from the County Board at its Thursday, Jan. 23, meeting.
The resignation was effective at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Corrigan announced last year she would not seek re-election in April. At the meeting, she addressed her fellow board members, calling it “bittersweet news.”
“I have been asked to consider an opportunity that will take me from this seat as your chair and from my seat representing the 26th district on this board,” she said.
Corrigan has served on the County Board for 10 years, the last six as chair.
County ordinance provides that the first vice chair of the County Board becomes the Chair in the event of a resignation; the second vice chair then assumes the role of first vice chair. For the current Board term,
Under county law, first vice chair supervisor Paul Nelson of District is now chair, with second vice chair supervisor Analiese Eicher of District 3, now first vice chair through the elections in April and subsequent board reorganization. At the meeting, Nelson thanked Corrigan for her “extraordinary service” on the board, and “outstanding leadership.”
“Her ability to set priorities, move projects forward, work collaboratively, and engage supervisors and the public in the policy work of the county has been an invaluable asset, and is a model of effectiveness for future leadership to emulate,” he said.