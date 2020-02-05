Historically, the Villages of Oregon and Brooklyn have been extremely supportive of all our fundraising activities of Oregon-Brooklyn Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10272, and throughout the year we look forward to sharing with you the events and programs sponsored by the post.
Recently, the post volunteered at the Oregon Area Senior Center pancake breakfast, serving over 270 members of our community and supporting this important service of our village.
Other things the post participates in and welcomes attendance to are: Sweethearts Dinner; color presentation at the Oregon Community Band Concerts; Memorial Day presentation; poppy donations; Veterans Day celebration and calendar sales. We also sponsor the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen scholarship programs, as well as our Commemorative Brick at the Monument. We also provide funeral support for departed service members even if they were not members of the Post.
We would like to encourage any former combat veterans from all branches, regardless of length of service, to join our organization to continue making a positive impact in our community, supporting our state and nation. Feel free to contact us at 221-5276.
Each month, we plan to introduce to the community a valued comrade of our post. As the commander, I’ll start with myself.
I retired from active duty in 2013 after 30 years in and out of the service. I entered the U.S. Army in 1983, left the service in 1996, spent several years in the National Guard and returned to the Army in 2006.
My basic combat training was at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, I did job training at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, and then attended airborne school at Ft. Benning, Georgia. I was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division out of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, then changed occupations in 1989 at the Naval Amphibious Base, Norfolk, Virginia, and returned to Ft. Bragg.
In 1992, I was assigned to the 1st Armored Division in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, then, in 1995 101st Airborne Division, Air-Assault, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, retiring in 1996.
I joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1997 and then was part of the Maryland Army National Guard from 2002-2004 before returning to Wisconsin. Returning to active duty in 2006, I was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, Ft. Drum, New York.
In 2010, I was assigned to Ft. Knox, Kentucky, then, in 2012, the 2nd Infantry Division, Uijeongbu, South Korea. My last assignment started in 2013, at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.
Yesterday we served our nation. Today we serve our country.