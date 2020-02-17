The Oregon Area Senior Center is hosting their first Senior Speed Meeting event from 2-3 p.m. Friday, March 6.
This event is for older adults to expand their social circle, make a new friend or companion. The event will be set up through a series of five minute chats. Refreshments and snacks are included.
“I was involved in helping plan and facilitate two past speed meeting events for a sociology class during my undergrad at UW-La Crosse,” Ashley Ploessl, senior center social work intern, said. ”I think speed meeting is a fun and unique way to meet new people, and it allows a space for seniors to socialize and connect with one another.”
Anyone interested in attending should register by calling the senior center by Monday, Feb. 24. Limited spots are available.
For general information or to register, call 835-5801.