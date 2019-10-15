The Madison College Mitby Theater in Madison is scheduled to host a free performance that includes seven Oregon residents.
The performance, organized by the Madison Area Music Educators (MAME), is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Mitby Theatre on Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St.
Community members can look for the faces of Colin Kopling, Maya Engwall, Isla Zimmerman, Hazel Ruppenthal, Ayda Ruppenthal, Juliana Brouchoud and Jon Brouchoud – all who plan to perform in the piano recital.
More than 100 people are participating in the performance, which will feature multiple piano works from ABBA, Beethoven, Journey and Lady Gaga.
The performers, who range in age from 6 to 60, are taught by 12 area piano teachers from MAME.
For information, visit madisonmusiceducators.org.