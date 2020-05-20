Oregon resident Justin Hineline is the recipient of this year’s Captain Francis S. Kim Memorial Scholarship, according to a news release from the scholarship organization.
As a cadet, Hineline is completing his Junior year with the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Engineering, and is a member of the Badger Battalion Army ROTC program.
The Captain Francis S. Kim Memorial Scholarship was established in 2014 by the alumni of the UW-Madison ROTC program to recognize an outstanding cadet or veteran who embodies the values and leadership of Captain Franky Kim, a member of the 2006 UW-Madison Army ROTC commissioning class.
According to the news release, Hineline was selected based on his exemplary character, resiliency, academic achievement and ability to positively lead and influence others. The scholarship’s stewardship committee is proud to have Hineline as the 2020 scholarship recipient, and wish him the best in his military career.