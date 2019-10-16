Oregon Public Library’s semi-annual used book sale is back.
Patrons can visit the library to purchase movies, books and music Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Friends of Oregon Library will host a members-only sale from 3-4 p.m. Oct. 18. From 4-7 p.m., the sale will open up to the public.
The sale is open again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and from 1-3 p.m., shoppers can fill a brown bag of books during a $3 bag sale. The bag can be no bigger than a brown paper grocery bag.
The organization will accept donations of books in good condition, DVDs, Blu-Ray movies, music and books on CDs, video games, jigsaw puzzles and board games with all the pieces. A complete list can be found at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
Proceeds from the sale help sponsor library projects and activities not covered under the library budget.
For information, call 835-3656.