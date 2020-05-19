The Week of May 17-23 is recognized at National Public Works Week. I think it is fitting, especially during this difficult time we are in, to remember and recognize the hard working member of our public works department who work quietly behind the scenes to keep our village running smoothly and effectively.
I am commonly reminded in my discussions with friends and family that the general public does not always realize or appreciate the extent and coverage of public works and the tasks that we do on a daily basis.
From an obvious standpoint, public works manages the care, operation, and safety of our water and wastewater utilities. This includes 50 miles of water main, three deep municipal water wells, over 700 isolation valves, three storage reservoirs (elevated tanks), and numerous requests for utility locates.
On bad days, our aging system rears its ugly head, resulting in water main breaks, typically occurring at 4 p.m. Fridays or on the coldest days of the year.
We also maintain over 50 miles of sanitary sewer mains for wastewater, over 1,000 manholes, three sanitary pump stations and a wastewater treatment plant. There’s always the threat of sewer backups from blockages, tree roots and collapsed pipes.
We are tasked with the ongoing maintenance of over 46 miles of roadways within our village, which require frequent filling of potholes, crack filling, snow plowing, sink holes and maintenance of pedestrian curb ramps for safety.
We also maintain 18 public parks, which require frequent mowing in the summer, weed removal, wood chips, playground equipment maintenance, etc. During the summer months, it is typically an “all hands on deck” scenario to keep areas mowed and looking nice for the public.
The village owns and maintains the Prairie Mound Cemetery, which involves frequent mowing of the 11-acre site, gravestone maintenance, grave openings and closings, grave sales and tree maintenance.
Assisting families during the most difficult times is a small part we can play in their grieving process. Our staff takes great care to make sure the burial of a loved one is done with care and great respect.
The emerald ash borer, along with aging trees in parks and public areas keeps us busy with tree maintenance, trimming, removal, grinding and disposal of the wood chips. We are also actively pursuing the planting of new and diverse species in public areas to help avoid problems such as EAB in the future.
I could easily go on, covering a long laundry list of things that our staff address and manage on a weekly basis, but I think you get the point. Unfortunately, some people focus solely on items in their own backyards and miss the mark when it comes to what we have to deal with on a village-wide scale.
It is impossible to cover all of the bases 100% of the time, and because of that, we ask for your patience and understanding. Our goal every day is to take active steps in maintaining and improving our village with the staff and resources we have.
We are blessed abundantly with highly skilled and dedicated employees who are committed to making our Village look incredible and operate efficiently. We are also blessed to have such a great Village Board which supports public works with equipment and tools necessary to safely and effectively do our jobs.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, we are reminded that beyond the first responders such as police and fire personnel, there is a second set of first responders which are happy to work behind the scenes to make this village the special place it is. I wish to congratulate our public works staff for everything they sacrifice and do to make Oregon a special place to live and raise a family.