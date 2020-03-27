How to help

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has released a guide for small businesses and community organizations to help navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes sections on protecting the health of employees and customers, community level initiatives, technology-based solutions and ideas for products and services to offer as people are homebound.

The guide can be downloaded at wedc.org/programs-and-resources/covid-19-response.

WEDC also has $5 million in its arsenal available to Community Development Financial Institutions to make grants up to $20,000 each to existing loan clients, an email news release states.

Other organizations, including the Small Business Administration, have an economic injury disaster loans program available once the federal government declares Wisconsin a disaster area. Current funding is capped at $50 billion nationwide, the release states.