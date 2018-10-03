Featured Stories

Headlines

  1. Wheels and Squeals
  2. OHS wins second straight 'Healthy Schools' award
  3. Football: Defense, ball control offense carry Panthers to win over Stoughton
  4. OSD celebrates homecoming with pep rally, parade
  5. Oregon native Amlong leads district 4K program

News

Sports

Community

Wheels and Squeals
More than 150 people turned out for the People’s United Methodist Church Wheels and Squeals held last weekend. The event was coordinated with the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition.

First memory cafe set for Oct. 11

Oregon is getting a memory cafe. After the Dementia Friendly Oregon Coalition discussed it earlier this year, following the lead of nearby communities of Stoughton and Cottage Grove, the villa…

Schools

Tax rate will drop slightly

As Oregon School District officials put the finishing touches on the 2018-19 budget, district electors provided a main piece of the puzzle Monday night, approving a slight drop on the mill rat…

Business

Peaceful Heart goes through ‘rebirthing’
Peaceful Heart

Peaceful Heart goes through ‘rebirthing’

The owners of Peaceful Heart Gifts and Books in downtown Oregon celebrated 15 years in business last year and decided it was time to renovate two facades of their South Main Street building.