Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes will be in town Friday for an Oregon Area Progressives event to talk with supporters and answer questions.
The Oregon Area Food Pantry has added a second monthly distribution day to its schedule.
On Sept. 10, crews started work on a project that was scheduled to take less than three weeks at the Kwik Trip on North Main Street.
Oregon seniors Sophia Choles and Ashley Johnson had leads in both sets of Saturday morning’s Badger Conference semifinal match, but they were unable to close out either.
Freshman Yordanos Zelinski finished second in the frosh/soph race Saturday at the 81st annual Midwest Invitational with a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 4.9 seconds. Warren Township freshma…
Oregon senior running back Keion Szudy remembered the feeling of last year’s three-point loss at Stoughton all too well.
More than 150 people turned out for the People’s United Methodist Church Wheels and Squeals held last weekend. The event was coordinated with the Oregon Area Wellness Coalition.
Two Oregon residents are participating in a Dane County renewable energy forum being held Saturday at a church in Madison.
Oregon is getting a memory cafe. After the Dementia Friendly Oregon Coalition discussed it earlier this year, following the lead of nearby communities of Stoughton and Cottage Grove, the villa…
Oregon School District officials are holding the second of three “Community Open House” meetings Saturday morning to inform the public and answer questions about the Nov. 6 referendum to fund …
Whether it’s looking after students’ emotional well-being or simply making sure there are healthy snacks in the vending machines, Oregon High School’s holistic approach to students’ mental and…
As Oregon School District officials put the finishing touches on the 2018-19 budget, district electors provided a main piece of the puzzle Monday night, approving a slight drop on the mill rat…
The owners of Peaceful Heart Gifts and Books in downtown Oregon celebrated 15 years in business last year and decided it was time to renovate two facades of their South Main Street building.
When Ashley Thornton told people her plan after graduating from Elite Nail School, she had a lot of doubters.
An Albanian originally from Macedonia, Sam Kasoski “never dreamed” that he’d one day live in the United States or own a restaurant. Today, he’s got both.
