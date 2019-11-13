Edgewood seniors Truman teDuits, Nate Frucht, Maeve O’Driscoll, DeeDee Walker and Grace Welch each signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Earl J. Wilke Gymnasium.
Badger Aquatics Club members deTuits (University of Wisconsin-Madison), Frucht (Boston University), O’Driscoll (University of Minnesota) and Walker (Illinois State University) will continue their respective swimming careers. Welch will play golf at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
deTuits became the third member of his family to sign with an NCAA Division I school for swimming. Drew deTuits won a national championship in the 200 backstroke at UW-Madison, and Payton deTuits competed for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Truman deTuits helped Edgewood claim the 2019 Division 2 state championship by winning the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke and by being a part of the gold-medal 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. He looked at Big Ten rivals Iowa and Minnesota, but verbally committed to the Badgers last April.
“I thought about looking outside the Big Ten, but I didn’t think that was right for me,” teDuits said. “My brother Drew did the same thing I’m going to do and he really loved Wisconsin. The campus is amazing, the coaching staff is very experienced, and we’re getting the new pool soon. Everything just came together.”
Frucht decided to venture outside the Midwest to find his future home. He verbally committed to BU, a member of the Patriot League, in late September, choosing the Terriers over Holy Cross and American University.
Frucht won the state title in the 200 free, and was a part of Edgewood’s gold-medal 400 free relay last season.
“I’m excited to try something new,” he said. “As soon as I stepped on campus, everybody was so welcoming. The facilities are amazing, and the team is strong and headed in the right direction.”
O’Driscoll, a five-time state finalist, verbally committed to the Golden Gophers last May. She also explored Miami (Ohio), Boston and Penn State.
“I wasn’t necessarily looking to stay in the Big Ten,” she said. “I didn’t know exactly where I was headed until I stepped on campus. Then I knew it was the right place for me.”
O’Driscoll will look to close her Edgewood career in style Saturday at the Division 2 state meet. She will compete in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Walker won the 500 free last season and has been a part of five gold-medal relays in her Edgewood career. She verbally committed to ISU, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, in early August, after exploring Michigan State and Missouri State.
“Both of the coaches (Caitlin Hamilton and Josh Lercel) were very welcoming. When I first met them, something clicked,” Walker said. “Caitlin is like a second mom to me. She’s so supportive. When I went on my official visit, the entire team was so welcoming.”
Welch verbally committed to UW-Green Bay, a member of the Horizon League, in early August. She also considered Loyola-Chicago, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State.
“I knew wherever I went, we’d travel to play in warmer places, even if it was still in the Midwest,” she said. “I didn’t want to stay too close, but didn’t want to go too far.”
Welch finished her Edgewood career with four top-five finishes at the Division 2 state tournament. She helped the Crusaders to their 15th state championship in mid-October as the individual state champion.