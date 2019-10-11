Edgewood will attempt to defend its Division 2 state championship Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15, at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona after winning the Prairie du Chien Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The Crusaders have remained No. 1 in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Rankings throughout the regular season and postseason.
Edgewood won its own regional Wednesday, Oct. 2, with a team score of 333 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
The Crusaders shot 356 as a team to win the Badger South Conference Tournament at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
“We really value our conference and the dual season,” Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart said. “It’s been a while since we won the conference tournament, and we’re proud to have done that this season.”
The Crusaders finished 6-0 in Badger South duals with a win over Stoughton on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison.
Edgewood finished third with a team score of 361 at the 10th annual Crusade Fore A Cure Tournament on Monday, Sept. 16, at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison. The Crusaders took third out of 15 teams with a season-low score of 327 at Janesville’s Riverside Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Prairie du Chien Sectional
Edgewood blew away the field with a team score of 351 at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Crusaders senior Grace Welch, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, won the individual sectional title with an 8-over-par 80.
Junior Caitlyn Hegenbarth finished third with an 86, and senior Anaka Leske was fourth with an 87. Junior Grace Jaeger rounded out Edgewood’s counting scores with a 98.
Edgewood Regional
Welch was the medalist with a 4-over-par 76. Hegenbarth took second with an 80, and Leske was third with an 84. Jaeger claimed sixth with a 93.
Badger Conference Tournament
Welch earned first-team all conference honors after finishing third with a 6-over-par 78. She rebounded from a 42 on the front nine with a 36 on the back, including a birdie on the par-4 10th.
“After a good par on 9, that got my momentum going,” Welch said. “That lifted my spirits knowing I had a fresh nine. I’ve come back from a bad nine before, and I knew I could do it again.”
Hegenbarth, Leske and Jaeger were named second-team all-conference. Hegenbarth shot a 91 that included birdies on the par-5 5th and par-4 8th. Leske and Jaeger had a 93 and 94, respectively.
Edgewood 168, Stoughton 177
Welch carded a 4-over-par 40. Jaeger and Hegenbarth had a 41 and 42, respectively. Leske rounded out the counting scores with a 45.
Crusade Fore A Cure
The tournament was rescheduled from Aug. 26, due to inclement weather.
Welch tied for third with a 4-over-par 78. Jaeger (89), Hegenbarth (95) and Leske (99) rounded out the counting scores.
Defending Division 1 champ Middleton won the team title with 329 strokes, Bay Port (356) edged the Crusaders for second.
The event raised over $110,000, with all proceeds supporting women’s health at the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
“We gear up for that all season,” Gierhart said. “We want to teach the girls about fundraising, and that also lines up with what we value at Edgewood. It’s also exciting to hear from other teams and hear how they fundraise. I think it bonds people, and we’re really proud of that.”
Janesville Parker Invitational
Welch finished second with a 1-over-par 72, while Jaeger claimed seventh with a 78. Hegenbarth (87) and Leske (90) had the other counting scores.
“We came into the season a little rusty, but that’s what’s nice about these long seasons. You warm up for the end,” Gierhart said. “We did really well in the conference matches and played really well at Riverside.”
Middleton (313 strokes) edged Kettle Moraine (321) for the team title.