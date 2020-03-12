Big Eight Conference rival Middleton snapped Madison West’s streak of two straight Division 1 state championships on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The Regents finished fourth at the state meet with 180 points and had two swimmers win state championships at the University of Wisconsin-Natatorium.
Middleton captured the state title (228), just ahead of Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial (222). Fellow Big Eight member Sun Prairie (197) edged West for third.
Regents senior Isaac Casey-Hrenak, a University of Wisconsin recruit, won the 100-yard freestyle state title in 44.97 seconds, 0.48 seconds ahead of Sun Prairie junior Ben Wiegand.
“It’s always been my dream to win a state championship,” Casey-Hrenak said. “I have worked so hard my whole life. That last race, I just wanted to let it all loose. I took it out well and I came back really fast.”
The Regents had expectations of contending for a third straight state team title, but Casey-Hrenak was satisfied as his teammates turned in many season-best times.
“We had a great state meet,” he said. “Everyone else swam amazing.”
Both Casey-Hrenak and Wiegand broke the previous state record in the 50 free. However, Wiegand took gold with a time of 20.16 seconds and Casey-Hrenak finished second (20.43). The duo broke the previous record (20.44) set by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ Matt Friede in 2010.
The other title for the Regents came from senior Charlie Feller, a University of Iowa commit, who won the 100 breaststroke in 56.10 seconds, 0.69 seconds ahead of Wiegand.
West coach Jack Englehardt said he was not surprised Feller won the breaststroke title.
“He’s more of a late-season swimmer,” Englehardt said. “The breaststroke has been our bread and butter. We probably could have had three kids medal.”
Instead, two of the four swimmers the Regents had at state in the breaststroke medaled. Freshman Atticus Nordmeyer finished fifth (58.54), senior Ethan Dong placed 15th (59.78) and sophomore Henrik Siemering took 22nd (1:00.94).
The Regents’ 200 free relay team of Casey-Hrenak, Feller, Dong and senior Andrew Fernandez finished second with a time of 1:24.91, just behind Sun Prairie’s top time of 1:23.22.
Feller added a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (1:53.54).
Casey-Hrenak, Feller, Nordmeyer and senior Victor Bulat placed sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:34.33). The Regents’ 400 free relay team of Bulat, Fernandez and seniors Max Weygandt and Jack Barber also took sixth (3:12.39).
Bulat finished 14th in the 100 butterfly (52.62). Weygandt placed 16th in the 100 free (48.31) and 200 free (1:46.70). Barber took 18th in the 200 free (1:46.92).