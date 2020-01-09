Madison West is finding its way in the rugged Big Eight Conference and is coming off a pair of shutout victories over league foes.
The Regents are now 6-8 overall and 4-4 in Big Eight play.
“We need to be a prickly team to play against where we manage the middle well and don’t give up open shots,” West coach Steve Libert said. “We need to manufacture offense since we don’t have gifted goal scorers. Against most teams, we can do that.”
Madison West 3, Janesville 0
Junior goaltender Ian Hedican collected his second straight shutout Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Madison Ice Arena.
Aidan Baccus opened the scoring in the first period off an assist from Alex Duchemin, who scored on the power play early in the second period off assists from Eric Horein and Devin Huie. Duchemin added an empty-netter off an assist from Baccus in the game’s final minute.
Madison West 6, Beloit Memorial 0
The Regents scored three goals in the first period and three more in the second Saturday, Jan. 4, at Madison Ice Arena.
Baccus scored two goals 1:56 apart in the first period. Beckett Frey scored with 4:19 left in the first and on the power play 6:04 into the second. Duchemin scored 2:45 into the second, and Sam Marcin capped the scoring with 4:56 left in the period.
Hedican had 11 saves for West, which outshot Memorial 40-11.
Verona 6, Madison West 2
The Regents fell behind 4-0 after two periods and couldn’t recover in a road loss Friday, Jan. 3, at Verona Ice Arena.
Hedican finished with 42 saves, including two in breakaway situations during the second period against Verona captain Cale Rufenacht.
“Ian was on point. He made some post-to-post saves early, and he took away the whole net on those breakaways,” Libert said. “Ian is the backbone of our team this year, and he showed it. He was fun to watch.”
Both teams scored two power-play goals in the third period.
Horein scored off an assist from Huie 1:55 into the third, and Frey scored off a rebound with 10:36 left. Joe Schaak assisted on Frey’s goal.
The Wildcats went 3-for-6 on the power play and outshot the Regents 48-20. West was 2-for-5 on the power play.
Culver’s Cup
The Regents served as tournament hosts at Madison Ice Arena and went 2-1.
West started off with a 4-2 loss to Onalaska/La Crosse on Friday, Dec. 27. The Hilltoppers scored twice in the third, and outshot the Regents 46-24. Hedican made 42 saves.
Aidan Cook scored with 6:06 left in the first period to give West a 1-0 lead. Horein tied it at 2 with 1:10 left in the second off a pass from Huie.
The Regents rebounded with a 4-1 win over Oshkosh on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Sam Burkholder scored off an assist from Joe Clark 1:32 into the game, and Baccus scored a little more than six minutes later off assists from Horein and Duchemin. Baccus scored on the power play 1:22 into the second period off assists from Frey and Duchemin, and Huie scored a little more than six minutes later off a pass from Frey. Hedican made 13 saves for West, which outshot the Ice Hawks 47-14.
The Regents finished off the tournament with a 3-0 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Sunday, Dec. 29.
Huie scored with 4:40 left in the first period, and Horein scored 1:37 later off assists from Clark and Nate Ryan. Warner Frey scored 4:11 into the second off an assist from Beckett Frey. Hedican made 26 saves, for West, which went 0-for-7 on the power play but killed six penalties.
Madison Memorial 5, Madison West 2
The Spartans scored four straight goals to top the Regents on Friday, Dec. 20, at Madison Ice Arena.
Memorial held a slight edge in shots (36-33), as Hedican made 31 saves.
Duchemin scored with 4:06 left in the first period to tie it at 1. Horein capped the scoring with 3:48 left in the third off a pass from Beckett Frey.
Madison West 4, Middleton 3, OT
Baccus scored on the power play 6:20 into the extra period off passes from Horein and Alex Duchemin to lift the Regents to a road win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Capitol Ice Arena.
Duchemin opened the scoring with 4:18 left in the first period off assists from Huie and Ike Smith. Horein scored 8:37 into the second off a pass from Duchemin to give the Regents a 2-0 lead.
Baccus scored on the power play with a second left in the second period off assists from Beckett Frey and Duchemin to give West a 3-1 lead.
Middleton scored two goals in the third period to force overtime. The Regents outshot the Cardinals 51-32, as Hedican made 29 saves.
Edgewood 5, Madison West 4
The Crusaders scored three unanswered goals and the lone goal of the third period to top the Regents on Friday, Dec. 13, at LaBahn Arena.
Duchemin scored on the power play 6:20 into the game off a pass from Baccus, then scored again 1:05 later. Edgewood quickly answered with two goals to end the first period.
Horein scored on the power play 1:12 into the second off a pass from Beckett Frey to give West a 3-2 lead. Schaak scored with 10:04 left in the period off passes from Clark and Warner Frey.
Hedican made 35 saves for West, which was outshot 40-27.