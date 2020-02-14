A 31 year old man was shot multiple times in his car at the New Fountains apartment complex on Anton Drive on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 13, according to a Fitchburg Police Department release.
He met first responders at a nearby gas station and was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. A shooter is still at large.
The release said the man called 911 to report being shot and drove to the Speedway gas station on Verona Road, where he was transported to a hospital by Fitch-Rona EMS.
The incident, which the release said was reported around 8 p.m., brought four police squad cars to the apartment complex, where police officers located shell casings.
A WKOW 27 report from last night said witnesses heard gunshots, and NBC15 reported crime scene tape placed in the parking lot, but it was five hours later before the department provided any explanation of the presence at the apartments, which have been the scene of shootings before. The WKOW 27 report said police cleared the scene around 10:45 p.m., allowing drivers to go in and out.
The release said police did not find any damaged property or other injuries.
New Fountains was the scene of a shooting death in 2018, the result of three teens robbing a 20 year old. It was also the scene of a murder in 2009, when a 49 year old man shot his ex-wife outside the apartment she’d moved to a couple of months earlier.
The release asks anyone with information to call FPD at 270-4300 or its anonymous tip line at 270-4321. Texts can be sent to 847411 with the Keyword “Fitchburg.” Madison Area Crime Stoppers also accepts information at 266-6014 or madisonareacrimestoppers.org.