While road construction changes how people travel throughout Fitchburg this year, the city’s landscape will continue to change with several large projects on the city’s east, central and west sides.
Apartments are also expected to crop up throughout the city, as five developments are planned to either break ground this year or wrap up construction.
On the city’s eastern side, Oregon School District is erecting a new 130,000 square foot elementary school and an early childhood learning facility, and homes in the surrounding 248-acre Terravessa development are starting to fill in.
Also on the east side, Uptown Crossing off of Syene Road continues to build homes.
The middle of the city is expected to get additional commercial and residential developments.
Buildings for Hop Haus, Sub-Zero and Race Day Events begin to fill up the land west of Seminole Highway. Promega also plans to build a manufacturing center that will result in the business paying to extend Commerce Park Drive to Lacy Road and finish a research and development building at its Cheryl Parkway campus.
Farm fields are being transformed into single-family housing, with the Stoner Prairie and Crescent Crossing subdivisions at the corner of Seminole Highway and Lacy Road planned to start this year and Fahey Fields beginning its third phase just south of Lacy Road. North of Lacy Road, the Lacy Woods Condominiums are also under construction
On the far west side, construction will also continue on the Quarry Vista subdivision, former site of the Hammersley Quarry at Lacy and Fitchrona roads.
Hundreds of apartment units will be added to the city this year. A mixed-use apartment and commercial building is planned at the former All-Juice factory on Fish Hatchery Road, and two developments on Fitchrona Road in the Orchard Pointe neighborhood south of Target and Hy-Vee are slated to start construction on 263 units of senior and workforce housing this spring.
Additional apartment buildings at the Nine Springs development just south of the roundabout at East Cheryl Parkway and Lacy Road are also under construction.