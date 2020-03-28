Get running like a bunny for a good cause April 11
An Easter tradition returns to Fitchburg with the Cottontail Classic, set for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 11, at McGaw Park, 5365 Lacy Road.
The family-friendly 5K/10K will benefit Tri4Schools and the Fitchburg Lions Club, and is designed as both a competitive race for athletes and a casual race for families. The event will be preceded by a 100 meter kids run at 8:50 a.m.
Following the race will be a family fun expo hosted by the Lions Club, including a bounce house, free pictures with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt.
The cost to participate is $35 in advance or $40 the day of the race, which includes bunny ears and a race shirt.
For a full schedule and registration information, visit cottontailclassicrun.com.