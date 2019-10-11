Greg Jones, former chair of the City of Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission, received the 2019 Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award in September for his many years of equal opportunity and affirmative action work.
An email release from the Urban League of Greater Madison states the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award is given by the league’s Board of Directors affiliates across the country in his memory. It states he was one of America’s most “charismatic, courageous and influential civil rights pioneers” who worked to help African Americans gain access to job, educational, healthcare and housing opportunities.
“You go through your mind and wonder what you’ve done to measure up,” Jones told the Star about how it felt to receive the honor. “It’s a humbling experience.”
Jones received his undergraduate degree in political science and a graduate degree in education from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. He said he originally wanted to pursue a career in the social sciences because of the segregated conditions of his home state – Mississippi. That’s what Jones and a friend thought they would do in 1971, he said, was to go to college, get their degrees, come back to their state and start the first African African law office.
“We had planned to return to the segregated south,” Jones said.
But like most career paths, Jones said his shifted, although he still aimed to fight for equal opportunities for all.
So Jones, a Fitchburg resident, went on to hold positions in higher education and Wisconsin state government.
The email release states he worked as a minority student advisor and admissions counselor at UW-Eau Claire, then a financial aid counselor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
For the state, Jones worked for the Governor’s office and the departments of Public Instruction, Health and Social Services, Corrections, Employment Relations and Workforce Development and Commerce. He worked as a budget and management analyst, program and planning analyst, equal opportunity specialist, training officer, supervisor and administrator.
Of Jones’ affirmative action and equal opportunity work, he said he’s trained supervisors in those areas as well as in sexual harassment and leadership. The release states he’s worked to develop diversion programs for teens, supervise the uninsured employer’s program and facilitate the state safety and buildings program.
Jones said most of this work took place in the early 1990s, when affirmative action had a different connotation than it does today. Back then, he said it was all about finding minorities, women and people with disabilities opportunities for employment based on empirical data. Today, affirmative action has taken on more undertones of inclusion and diversity – which he said makes those types of programs ever the more significant.
In addition to his career, the release states Jones has served on boards and committees including the SS Morris AME Steward Board, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Urban League of Greater Madison, Wisconsin Association of Black Public Sector Employees, Americans with Disabilities Wisconsin Partnership Committee and the Wisconsin Association of Equal Opportunity, among others.
Since 2011, Jones has been retired, but his passion for treating everyone equally stayed intact.
He currently serves as the president of the Dane County NAACP, and formerly served as the Fitchburg PFC chair, Wisconsin Conference of Branches Political Action Committee NAACP chair, Dane County Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board, Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign Tri-chair, United Way Law Enforcement Leaders of Color Collaboration co-chair and more.
This is Jones’ second time living in Fitchburg, since 2004, with his wife of 41 years. He first lived here from 1983 until around 1989. He and his wife had two children together, now adults.
And while Jones deviated from his original path, he said he’s felt right at home with the work he’s done here and around the state – because “we are all in the same boat.”