COVID-19 isn't Fitchburg's first pandemic

COVID-19 isn’t the first pandemic that people have felt in Fitchburg, and it almost certainly won’t be the last.
Before science even learned how to tackle disease – before there was even a state of Wisconsin – deadly illnesses regularly visited the land.
Smallpox took a toll here in the 1770s, according to research by the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Physician Edward Jenner’s vaccine would not come along until 1796. In the early 20th century, smallpox was still around.
In 1915, a smallpox outbreak in Madison filled the city’s hospitals and swamped the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital.
In 1918, the flu pandemic spread across the country from Fort Riley, Kansas, competing for headlines with World War I.
Public gatherings were prohibited, non-essential businesses were advised to close and
parishioners were admonished to stay away from their churches.
The flu that year claimed nearly 8,500 lives in Wisconsin, but none at Edgewood High School, then known as the Sacred Heart Academy.
It was there that Fitchburg physician Dr. Philip R. Fox cared for stricken students and nuns.
The students and staff were quarantined for a month, but all recovered.
The people at Edgewood never forgot the contribution of Fox. At his daughter, Anna Fox’s 103rd birthday celebration, a delegation from Edgewood paid its respects.
In 2018, the Fitchburg Historical Society marked a century since that influenza outbreak with a look at the influenza virus by Professor Mary Hayney of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Pharmacy School.
Hayney said there had been other outbreaks in the intervening years, with the greatest potential for catastrophe in 2009.
Perhaps historians will someday study the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and how it affected our behavior.