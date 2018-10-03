Featured Stories

Mayor’s budget would lower tax rate

The city’s portion of the property tax rate would drop by 4 percent from last year under Mayor Jason Gonzalez’s proposed budget, which cuts most of the capital expenses alders voted to add in a planning process earlier this year.

Comp Plan changes back to Commission

In a close vote that is not yet the final word, the Common Council sided with residents who objected to a high-density apartment proposal in the North Stoner Prairie Neighborhood.

OHS girls tennis: Panthers 8-2 in dual meets this season

Like several other teams around southern Wisconsin, the Oregon girls tennis team was hit hard by record rainfall last month. Rain forced the Oregon quad against McFarland, Ripon and Portage to be rescheduled twice as well as a Badger South Conference dual against Monroe.

West xc: Regents are ranked fifth in Division 1

The Madison West cross country teams are once again among the state’s elite this season. The Regents boys are ranked fifth in Division 1 behind Middleton, Stevens Point, Germantown and Arrowhead and have won every race so far this sesaon.

Uptown TID designed for Phoenix

The Uptown neighborhood is closer to getting its “first major corporate tenant” with the establishment of a new tax-increment financing district that could spend millions of dollars to bring it here.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Madison Fitchburg
When Jason Salus started as the general manager at the Hawthorn Suites six months ago, the extended-stay hotel needed some help. After rebranding, it had lost nearly all of its former clients …

Next school year could start early

Verona Area School District students could start classes a week or two early next school year to accommodate construction the following summer.

Pool, turf decision delayed

A decision on whether a second pool and artificial turf soccer fields will be part of the new Verona Area High School site will wait at least two more weeks.

Verona Road weekly updates

Weekly Construction Update: Oct. 1-6

Concrete paving operations are ongoing along the new Verona Road (US 18/151) southbound lanes, between Raymond Road and Williamsburg Way, in Fitchburg. We are getting ready to switch for Veron…