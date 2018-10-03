News
The city’s portion of the property tax rate would drop by 4 percent from last year under Mayor Jason Gonzalez’s proposed budget, which cuts most of the capital expenses alders voted to add in a planning process earlier this year.
In a close vote that is not yet the final word, the Common Council sided with residents who objected to a high-density apartment proposal in the North Stoner Prairie Neighborhood.
City of Fitchburg
Sports
The Madison West girls tennis program qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament a year ago, and also had a top three doubles finish at the individual state tournament.
Like several other teams around southern Wisconsin, the Oregon girls tennis team was hit hard by record rainfall last month. Rain forced the Oregon quad against McFarland, Ripon and Portage to be rescheduled twice as well as a Badger South Conference dual against Monroe.
The Madison West cross country teams are once again among the state’s elite this season. The Regents boys are ranked fifth in Division 1 behind Middleton, Stevens Point, Germantown and Arrowhead and have won every race so far this sesaon.
Community
A 50-hour national prayer event will stop in Fitchburg later this month.
What began as a “rebellion” years ago has now become an annual fundraiser for Bike Fitchburg that co-founder Matthew Jones hopes to grow.
In the past decade, and increasingly so in the last year, the City of Fitchburg has invested in clean energy sources.
Business
The Uptown neighborhood is closer to getting its “first major corporate tenant” with the establishment of a new tax-increment financing district that could spend millions of dollars to bring it here.
A trip to the dentist’s office can be a bit daunting, no matter how old you are or how often you go.
When Jason Salus started as the general manager at the Hawthorn Suites six months ago, the extended-stay hotel needed some help. After rebranding, it had lost nearly all of its former clients …
Schools
Verona Area School District students could start classes a week or two early next school year to accommodate construction the following summer.
A decision on whether a second pool and artificial turf soccer fields will be part of the new Verona Area High School site will wait at least two more weeks.
When new attendance area boundaries are redrawn in the coming months, a committee working on them won’t have to ensure Verona Area schools are equally diverse.
Verona Road weekly updates
Concrete paving operations are ongoing along the new Verona Road (US 18/151) southbound lanes, between Raymond Road and Williamsburg Way, in Fitchburg. We are getting ready to switch for Veron…
