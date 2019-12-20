Verona’s boys soccer team came into the 2019 season looking to break through to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The Wildcats not only broke through, they busted down the door on all of Division 1.
Verona (21-1-2) won the Big Eight Conference for the second consecutive year, then toppled conference foes Janesville Parker, Madison Memorial, Middleton and Madison West on its way to the state tournament.
Senior midfielder Eliot Popkewitz and the Wildcat defense shined in the final three games of the season.
Popkewitz scored the game-winning goal in Verona’s 1-0 win over West in the sectional championship and scored first in the state tournament games against Kenosha Tremper and Neenah. The Big Eight’s player of the year became the program leader in goals (40) after finding the back of the net 14 times this season and dished out a single-season program record 16 assists.
The Wildcat defense pitched three shutouts to end the season, shutting down the potent offenses of Tremper (3-0) and Neenah (2-0) in the state tournament. Senior defender Sam Lynch patrolled the back line, and goalie Nate Hanson made several crucial saves.
Verona finished the season 21-1-2 with 17 shutouts. Eight of those shutouts came in the Wildcats’ final 10 games.
Chris Handrick was honored as the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s Division 1 coach of the year and the Big Eight coach of the year for the second straight season.