The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce will hold meetings meant to empower and connect women in business.
The new “Arise: Women in Business” meetings will take place virtually the second Tuesday of each month. There will be guest speakers, book discussions and social events.
The purpose of the meetings is to bring women in business together for personal growth, education, mentorship to create a support and resource circle, a Chamber fluer states.
To participate in the meetings, contact Lisa Fernan at lisa.fernan@edwardjones.com.