For nearly two decades, spectators at Stoughton High School football, hockey or baseball games could expect to find James Wyngaard up in the box announcing each play with the confidence and speed of any professional, WSTO Manager Derek Westby said.
Since 2005, Wyngaard has been a volunteer announcer at WSTO TV and Stoughton Community Media. But as of last week, Wyngaard has left that role for a new job as executive director of Rice Lake Community Media. On Dec. 10, Wyngaard began his move from Stoughton up to Rice Lake, leaving behind WSTO and his “bill-paying job” at US Cellular.
Reflecting on his time at WSTO, Wyngaard’s favorite part of announcing was the positive reception from the Stoughton community and the people he worked with regularly. While working with the station, as well as other surrounding community media centers such as Sun Prairie Media Center and WMCF McFarland, Wyngaard said he built relationships with city parents, athletes, coaches and administrators.
He moved from Door County to Stoughton in 2007 to be closer to WSTO, no longer having to drive three hours to announce on weekends. And since then, Stoughton feels like his hometown and one that has “adopted” him. And as a volunteer, Wyngaard never received a dime for his volunteer work. That sometimes included the long commutes, hours of preparation and even working on birthdays.
But for him, it was all a “labor of love,” he said.
In 2018 the Wisconsin Community Media Board formally recognized Wyngaard with the Friend of Media Award, an honor awarded to volunteers committed to local community media. Hesitantly, Wyngaard, said he was proud of the award, but it’s not why he put in the hours.
“I've never done this sort of stuff for recognition,” Wyngaard said. “It's always been a love of it, that I've worked in radio and TV.”
Wyngaard is always willing to help where it is needed, one of the nominators, Westby said. He will announce a sport he doesn’t particularly know and arrive having researched and prepared for it.
Along with this formal accolade, he will be leaving WSTO with fond memories. His favorite includes a 2005 baseball game -- the Stoughton Black Knights versus McFarland Spartans at Miller Park Stadium in Milwaukee. To this day, people still call the station and ask when the game is going to air again, Wyngaard said.
That day was especially memorable because as a child, Wyngaard would spend hours listening to Brewers games and people like Bob Uecker. This love of radio and television has been evident his whole life, though Wyngaard formally became involved in the industry about 30 years ago in college.
After years of experience, the rush of excitement now overshadows his nerves. There is a lot of multi-tasking that goes into the process, like keeping statistics, remembering names and doing mental math, Wyngaard said.
Though, his ability to memorize names and details is what stands-out, Westby said.
“It’s rare to get a volunteer who is such a professional,” Westby said. “We will definitely miss that.”
Now, Wyngaard is entering the next phase of his career.
After three decades in front of the camera and on the radio, Wyngaard is looking forward to calming down his schedule and to taking on a mentoring role at Rice Lake Community Media.
He is hoping to serve as a teacher to the next generation of broadcasters by working with college interns or community volunteers. And as for the next volunteer sports announcer, Wyngaard thinks you should just have fun with it and know the community will be just as supportive of you.
“Stoughton is a great place to live and a great place to call games,” he said.