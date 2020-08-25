Oregon’s growth rate has remained steady over the last five years, according to Wisconsin Department of Revenue data released Aug. 14.
That rate of new construction – 2.76% – means the Village of Oregon can add approximately $120,000 to the tax levy, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer. City officials will use this data in their budgeting process, which goes to the public in October and November.
Net new construction takes into account data as of Jan. 1, 2020. Of the roughly $33 million in new construction, $29 million was residential, and $4 million was commercial.
Oregon’s total equalized value is $1.3 billion according to the DOR’s equalized value report, increasing $79,792,900 since last year. That is a 6% rise, factoring in the estimated increases in market value of homes and commercial property, on par with the county average.
In 2018, that increase was 7%.
Equalized values define a municipality’s total taxable value to ensure taxes are split equitably between recipients like the county, school district and city.