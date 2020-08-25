Glossary

Levy limits

Under state legislation passed in 2011, municipal budgets are allowed for the most part to increase only by the amount their overall value grows.

This percentage is called net new construction, and it’s published by the state Department of Revenue each year in August.

There are exceptions – keeping up with increases in debt payments is the biggest, a policy that actually encourages borrowing.

Assessed, equalized value

Assessed value is the value of a property based on its municipality’s annual assessments.

State law requires municipalities to ensure on a regular basis they are as close as possible to market value – meaning you pay based on what your house would sell for – but because of constant fluctuations in the market and because full reassessments each year are unrealistic, that number is not always accurate.

Because each municipality’s assessments are reworked on different timelines (some reassess a portion of the city annually, others reassess every few years), the state uses a comparative system called equalized value. This is necessary because many school districts, for example, levy property taxes across multiple municipalities.