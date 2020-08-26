After years of above-average growth, the City of Verona has had another down year.
That could affect its ability to increase or even maintain service levels.
The city’s net new construction grew 2% in 2019, with $23.3 million of residential construction and $46.9 million worth of commercial construction. Growth has been 2% or lower each of the past three years.
The growth rate, measured in net new construction, is one of the few ways to raise revenue because state statute prevents local governments from increasing their tax levies more than that percentage.
For the 2021 budget, the growth rate allows the city to increase its levy by $276,863, according to the 2019 levy limit worksheet.
Net new construction takes into account data from Jan. 1, 2020, and it’s certified in August by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
The city’s overall value is about $3.3 billion, an increase of roughly $200 million over last year.
Equalized values are produced by the state each summer and define a municipality’s “total taxable value” to ensure taxes are split equitably among recipients like the county, school district and city.
City officials will use this data in their budgeting process, which will take place in October and November
In 2016, the net new construction was 8%, and it was 10% the year before that. In 2013, it hit a decade high of 15% – most of which was spurred by sprawling additions to the Epic Campus.
That year, Verona added more total value than any municipality in the county other than Madison – Verona’s growth was almost as much as Sun Prairie and Fitchburg put together.